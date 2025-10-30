Illegal Israeli settlers burned two vehicles belonging to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank amid an escalation of settler violence, a rights group said.

The Bedouin rights group al-Baidar said the two vehicles were set on fire by illegal settlers in the Burqa village of eastern Ramallah in the central West Bank.

The organization said that the attack was part of a series of provocative actions targeting Palestinian property in the area.

According to the official Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal Israeli settlers carried out 7,154 assaults on Palestinians and their properties in the occupied West Bank over the course of two years, which resulted in the death of 33 Palestinians and forced migration of 33 Bedouin communities.

Elsewhere, the Israeli army raided the Far'a refugee camp in Tubas in the northern West Bank and blocked the movement of residents, witnesses told Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA).

Army forces raided and searched several homes in the camp and damaged their properties before withdrawing from the camp, they said.

The raid was the latest in a series of incursions staged by the Israeli army in several towns in the occupied West Bank, arresting several people.

Israeli attacks have escalated across the occupied West Bank since October 2023, killing more than 1,062 Palestinians and injuring 10,300 others, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.