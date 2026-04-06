At least 10 Palestinians were wounded early Monday when Israeli settlers attacked two villages south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, setting homes and vehicles on fire, local sources told Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA).

Yaqub Oweis, head of the eastern Lubban local council, said occupiers attacked a Bedouin community north of the village, assaulting residents and injuring 10 people, including two who were hospitalized.

The occupiers also burned about 10 vehicles and two homes in the same village, one of them completely destroyed, Oweis added.

In a separate incident, occupiers entered the town of Qusra and set fire to a Palestinian vehicle before clashes broke out with dozens of local youths who confronted them and forced them to leave, anti-settlement activist Abdel Dayem al-Wadi said.

Earlier Saturday, Israeli occupiers attacked the Palestinian towns of Qusra and Jalud in southern Nablus, opening fire and setting property ablaze, according to Palestinian media and witnesses.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said occupiers attacked Qusra, triggering confrontations with residents.

The agency said the attackers attempted to storm homes in the western part of the town before Israeli forces entered. No injuries were immediately reported.

Palestine Voice Radio later published images showing fires burning in facilities in Qusra.

The broadcaster also reported a simultaneous attack by Israeli occupiers on the outskirts of Jalud in southeastern Nablus.

Witnesses told Anadolu that occupiers opened fire during the attacks and torched poultry farms between Qusra and Jalud.

The attacks come amid a surge in occupier violence across the West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023, targeting Palestinian villages and communities.

The violence has included killings, injuries, arrests, demolitions, displacement, and occupiers' expansion, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,140 Palestinians and injuries to about 11,750 others, along with the arrest of nearly 22,000 people.