Palestinian residents reported Sunday that Israeli settlers set fire to buildings and vehicles across several West Bank villages, while Israel’s army condemned “violence of any kind” after the attacks.

The arson late Saturday occurred amid a wave of killings of Palestinians by settlers since the outbreak of the Middle East conflict.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalists documented the charred remains of a house and multiple vehicles in Fandaqumiya, southwest of Jenin. In Jalud, a medical center was burned and Hebrew graffiti defaced the local mosque.

Hassan Al-Zoubi, whose Fandaqumiya home was destroyed, told AFP that about 200 attackers came from the nearby Homesh settlement.

“They set the house on fire right before our eyes using Molotov cocktails, throwing them through the windows,” Zoubi said.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that several Palestinians were injured in the attacks.

The Israeli army said soldiers had been “dispatched to several Palestinian villages ... following reports of Israeli civilians committing acts of arson against structures and property, as well as engaging in disturbances in the area.”

“The security forces condemn violence of any kind and will continue to act to maintain the security of residents and public order in the area,” the military said in a statement.

The incidents came after the army alleged an Israeli civilian died Saturday when a Palestinian vehicle reportedly struck an Israeli vehicle.

Israeli police said they were investigating whether the incident was “terror-related,” but there was no confirmation.

‘Settler terror’

Since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, six Palestinians have been shot dead in settler attacks in the West Bank, according to data from the Ramallah-based health ministry.

A Palestinian man inspects a burnt vehicle following a reported attack by Israeli settlers in Jalud village, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, Palestine, March 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The Palestinian presidency condemned the recent “terrorist attacks carried out by Israeli colonist gangs” in the West Bank.

“These assaults constitute a serious escalation for which the Israeli occupation government bears full responsibility,” it said.

Diplomats from 13 European nations and Canada on Saturday decried “increasing settler terror” and said the violent attempts to seize Palestinian land “must end.”

Alongside roughly three million Palestinians, more than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements and outposts in the West Bank, which are illegal under international law.

Violence in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has risen sharply since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas incursion into southern Israel triggered the Gaza genocide.

According to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry figures, Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 1,050 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the genocide.