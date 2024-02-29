The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said more Palestinians are dying due to Israel's ongoing siege of Gaza than its bombardment, amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

"This is a man-made disaster. People dying from bombs and strikes - even more now dying from consequences of siege imposed on the Gaza Strip," UNRWA said in a statement after the death toll from Israeli strikes exceeded 30,000 earlier in the day, while over 70,000 have been injured.

The U.N. agency lamented the continued lack of a cease-fire to halt Israeli air and ground attacks in the Palestinian enclave despite repeated calls.

Israel has launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas, which Tel Aviv said killed less than 1,200 people.

At least 30,035 Palestinians have since been killed and 70,457 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.