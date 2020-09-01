A video circulating on social media appears to show an Israeli soldier kneeling on a 65-year-old Palestinian protester's neck while arresting him during a demonstration in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

Palestinians and Israeli rights groups often accuse Israeli security forces of using excessive force to disperse Palestinian protests, in which demonstrators frequently throw stones or scuffle with troops.

Those confrontations have come under heightened scrutiny amid the recent protests over racial injustice in the United States, as some Palestinians have sought to link their cause to the Black Lives Matter movement. The U.S. protests were sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody after a white officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes as he cried out that he couldn't breathe.

The video circulating Tuesday shows an Israeli soldier struggling to restrain Khairi Hannoun, a Palestinian protester, as other troops raise their rifles and call on a group of news photographers to back away. The soldier eventually wrestles Hannoun to the ground and then appears to kneel on his neck and back while putting him in handcuffs.

Hannoun said he was with dozens of demonstrators near the West Bank town of Tulkarem who were protesting Israeli plans to build an industrial park. Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 war and the Palestinians view it as the heartland of their future state.