Israeli soldiers killed a 60-year-old Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem Sunday.

The Israeli army and a Palestinian security source had earlier confirmed that a woman was shot and wounded. In a statement, the Israeli military claimed that the woman attempted to stab Israeli soldiers at the junction.

Later in the day, Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a busy intersection, seriously wounding two Israelis. Israeli soldiers were searching for the gunmen, who fired from a car near a Jewish settlement before driving off, the military said.

Tensions have been high in the West Bank and Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, peaking with several days of clashes near Jerusalem's Old City between Israeli police and Palestinians over access to a popular nighttime meeting spot.

Also, Israeli forces wounded five Palestinians in Nablus in the northern West Bank.

According to eyewitnesses and local sources, Israeli soldiers raided the town of Beita and wounded three Palestinians with live bullets and another two Palestinians with plastic bullets.

While those wounded by live bullets were taken to the hospital, those hit by plastic bullets were treated at the scene.

Palestinian territories, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem, have been under Israeli occupation since 1967.