Israeli troops demolished the homes of two Palestinian prisoners in the occupied West Bank northern city of Jenin on Monday.

Israeli soldiers raided the Rummana village of Jenin city to demolish the houses of two Palestinian detainees, who were accused by Israeli authorities of killing three Israelis at the end of Israeli Independence Day on May 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, tensions rose between the Palestinians, who opposed the raid, and the Israeli forces. When Israeli soldiers used tear gas, dozens of Palestinians were affected by the gas.

Israel usually demolishes the homes of Palestinians who are suspected of carrying out attacks.

Human rights activists say Israel's policy of demolishing the homes of suspected attackers amounts to collective punishment, as it can render noncombatants, including children, homeless.

Israel argues that the practice is effective in deterring some Palestinians from carrying out attacks.