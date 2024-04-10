The political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, said his three sons and grandchildren were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on the Muslim Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, holiday on Wednesday.

Haniyeh confirmed to Al Jazeera "the martyrdom of my three sons and some of my grandchildren."

He told the Qatar-based media outlet that his children were visiting relatives at a refugee camp in northern Gaza on the occasion of Eid.

“There is no doubt that this criminal enemy is driven by the spirit of revenge and the spirit of murder and bloodshed, and it does not observe any standards or laws,” Haniyeh said.

He added that Israel killed 60 members of his family since Oct. 7, as he decried Israel's violations of international law.

“We’ve seen it violate everything on the land of Gaza. There is a war of ethnic cleansing and genocide. There is mass displacement,” he said.