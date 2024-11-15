The Israeli army killed at least 14 Palestinians, including two sisters, in Thursday's ongoing assault on northern Gaza.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Israeli artillery fire struck areas in Jabalia, killing three Palestinians, including two young sisters, and injuring others.

The Israeli army heavily hit eastern areas of the Jabalia refugee camp, destroying homes and residential buildings.

A fourth Palestinian was killed in Jabalia by an Israeli quadcopter drone that opened fire on a group of people, local sources reported.

Four more people were killed when Israeli fighter jets hit a home in the Jabalia Al-Nazla area of ​​northern Gaza, according to a medical source.

A mother and her child also lost their lives in an Israeli strike on their home in the northern town of Beit Lahia, the source added.

Three more people were killed and 10 others injured in Israeli shelling targeting a group of civilians in Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, another medical source reported.

Five people were injured in Israeli shelling near a mosque in Jabalia, northern Gaza.

One more Palestinian was killed, and several others were injured, in an airstrike that hit Salah al-Din School, where hundreds of people had sought shelter in northern Gaza City, a medical source said.

The Civil Defense Agency reported its teams were working to control a fire that erupted at the school after the attack.

The strikes came as the Israeli army continued its deadly offensive on northern Gaza, which began Oct. 5, reportedly to prevent Hamas from regrouping amid a stringent blockade on the area. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of attempting to occupy the region and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, or fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving the population on the brink of famine.

More than 2,000 people have been killed since the offensive began, according to Palestinian health authorities.

This assault marks the latest escalation in Israel's war on the Gaza Strip, ongoing since October last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,700 people have been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, with over 103,000 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.