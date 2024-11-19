Israeli airstrikes hit a central neighborhood in Beirut early Tuesday, near the Parliament, several embassies and the United Nations headquarters, killing at least five and injuring 31, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry and the National News Agency.

Ambulance sirens filled the streets as significant casualties were reported.

Since late September, Israel's bombardment of Lebanon has intensified as it targets Hezbollah, aiming to halt its attacks on Israel.

The escalation has claimed over 3,500 lives in Lebanon, with 80% of those deaths occurring in the past month.

The conflict in the Middle East erupted following Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 incursion on southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and abducting approximately 250.

The violence has continued with Israel's war in Gaza, claiming over 43,800 Palestinian lives, mostly women and children, according to local health authorities.

Over 200 children have been killed and 1,100 injured in Lebanon in the past two months, a spokesperson for UNICEF said on Tuesday.

"The number of over 200 (children killed) is just in the last two months. It's at least 231 since the start of the war last year," James Elder told a Geneva press briefing in response to a reporter's question about casualties.

He did not comment on who was responsible for the killings, saying that it was clear to anyone who follows the media

Efforts for peace took a step forward as U.S. Middle East envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut on Tuesday, hoping to finalize a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah.

U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein arrives for a meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 19, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Hochstein is scheduled to meet with House Speaker Nabih Berri, a key figure in Hezbollah's negotiations.

Reports indicate that a potential cease-fire proposal involves a 60-day suspension of hostilities, during which Israeli forces would withdraw from Lebanon, and Lebanese troops would be deployed along the border.

After this period, negotiations on the full implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701 would begin, with Hezbollah viewing the U.S. draft as a foundation for further talks.

Israel’s intensified airstrikes since September have focused on pushing Hezbollah back from the northern border to allow residents to return home.