Israel's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may form a new government while under indictment.
The decision clears the way for Netanyahu and his rival, Benny Gantz, to proceed with the formation of their emergency government.
The court also upheld the coalition agreement between Netanyahu and Gantz, which will require new legislation.
A group of nonprofit advocacy organizations had challenged the legality of the deal. "We did not find any legal reason to prevent Netanyahu from forming a government,” the court said.
Netanyahu and Gantz declared that they hope to swear in the new government on May 13.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.