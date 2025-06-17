At least 45 Palestinians were killed Thursday when Israeli tanks opened fire on aid seekers waiting for U.N. and commercial trucks to enter Gaza with desperately needed food, according to the Health Ministry.

Palestinian witnesses told The Associated Press that Israeli forces had fired on the crowds. The military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It did not appear to be related to a new Israeli- and U.S.-supported aid delivery network that rolled out last month and has been marred by controversy and violence.

Yousef Nofal, an eyewitness, said he saw many people motionless and bleeding on the ground after Israeli forces opened fire.

"It was a massacre," he said, adding that the soldiers continued firing on people as they fled from the area.

Mohammed Abu Qeshfa said he heard a loud explosion followed by heavy gunfire and tank shelling. "I survived by a miracle," he said.

Palestinians say Israeli forces have repeatedly opened fire on crowds trying to reach food distribution points run by a separate U.S. and Israeli-backed aid group since the centers opened last month. Local health officials say scores have been killed and hundreds wounded.

In those instances, the Israeli military has acknowledged firing warning shots at people it claimed had approached its forces in a suspicious manner.

Israel says the new system is designed to prevent Hamas from siphoning off aid to fund its militant activities.

U.N. agencies and major aid groups deny there is any major diversion of aid and have rejected the new system, saying it can't meet the mounting needs in Gaza and that it violates humanitarian principles by allowing Israel to control who has access to aid. Experts have warned of widespread famine in Gaza.

The U.N.-run network has delivered aid across Gaza throughout Israel's 20-month genocidal war, but has faced major obstacles since Israel loosened a total blockade it had imposed from early March until mid-May.

U.N. officials say Israeli military restrictions, a breakdown of law and order, and widespread looting make it difficult to deliver the aid that Israel has allowed in.

Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed over 55,300 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The war was triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion on southern Israel which caused around 1,200 deaths and took 251 hostages.