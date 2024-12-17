Massive Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday wiped out entire families in northern Gaza, while advancing tanks in the south drove displaced Palestinians to flee a humanitarian zone along the Mediterranean coast.

Medics said at least 10 people were confirmed killed in an airstrike on a house in the Daraj suburb of Gaza City that destroyed the building and damaged nearby houses.

Further north, in the town of Beit Lahia which has been under Israeli siege since early October, at least 15 people were believed to be dead or missing under the rubble of a house hit by an airstrike around dawn, said medics. Rescuers were unable to reach the site to confirm the toll.

At least 10 other Palestinians were killed in separate strikes elsewhere in Gaza City and Beit Lahia, medics said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on Tuesday's strikes. Israel claims it targets Hamas and blames any harm to civilians on its members for operating among them, which the Palestinian resistance group denies.

In Beit Lahia, Israel has been operating since October in what it labels as an offensive to prevent Hamas from regrouping; Palestinians say the army aims to depopulate a buffer zone on the enclave's northern edge, which Israel denies.

In the southern part of the enclave, in Rafah near the border with Egypt, Israeli tanks pushed deeper toward the western area of Mawasi, forcing dozens of families to flee northwards towards Khan Younis, residents said.

Hours later, residents said the army blew up several houses in the area and set several tents ablaze.

Israel has previously designated Mawasi, along the Mediterranean coast, as a humanitarian area. Thousands of Palestinians have lived there in tents for months, having obeyed Israeli orders to move there from other areas for safety.

Footage circulating on social media showed lines of thick black and grey smoke rising from the area beside the tent encampment. Reuters could not immediately verify the time or exact location of the images.

The Gaza war was triggered by the Hamas incursion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which caused 1,200 deaths and took more than 250 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel then launched a genocidal war that killed over 45,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the Gazan authorities.

The campaign has displaced nearly the entire population and left much of the enclave in ruins.