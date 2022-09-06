Israeli forces on Tuesday killed a Palestinian and wounded 16 others during a raid in the occupied West Bank to carry out a home demolition, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

"The outcome of the Israeli aggression on Jenin at dawn today: a 29-year-old martyr and 16 wounded with bullets and shrapnel were admitted to hospitals," the ministry said.

Palestine's official news agency Wafa identified the dead man as Mohammed Musa Mohammed Sabaaneh.

The Israeli army, for its part, said it entered Jenin overnight "in order to demolish the residence" of the perpetrator of a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv in April.

Raad Hazem killed three Israelis in a shooting spree in Tel Aviv's busy Dizengoff Street nightlife district on April 7, before being shot dead after a massive manhunt.

His father Fathi Hazem and brother Hamam are both wanted by Israel.

The Tel Aviv shooting was part of a wave of attacks on Israeli targets in which 19 people were killed. Three Israeli Arab attackers also died.

After the series of deadly street attacks, Israel stepped up incursions into the West Bank, many in the city of Jenin.

Around 100 Palestinians have been killed in the campaign, the Palestinian Health Ministry says, including militants, civilians and people taking part in clashes with Israeli forces.

On Monday, the Israeli military published its final conclusions into the killing of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May, saying she was likely to have been unintentionally shot by an Israeli soldier.

Abu Akleh, a U.S.-Palestinian citizen, was shot dead on May 11 while covering an Israeli raid in Jenin in circumstances that remain disputed. Her killing triggered international outrage.

Armed forces chief Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi said Monday, "around 1,500 wanted people were arrested and hundreds of attacks prevented" in the operations.

He added that the Palestinian Authority of Mahmoud Abbas was "unable" to control certain areas of the West Bank.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the raids.

"The ministry views the systematic Israeli escalation with grave concern and we will follow this crime up with the International Criminal Court and the U.N. Human Rights Council," it said.

Human rights activists say Israel's policy of demolishing the homes of suspected attackers amounts to collective punishment, as it can render non-combatants, including children, homeless. But Israel says the practice is effective in deterring some Palestinians from carrying out attacks.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, when it captured the territory from Jordan.