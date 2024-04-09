Israeli warplanes conducted overnight airstrikes on a Syrian military position in retaliation for rocket fire on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, the military confirmed on Tuesday.

The cross-border exchange occurred shortly after an airstrike attributed to Israel targeted and destroyed the Iranian consulate in Damascus, resulting in the deaths of senior military commanders and escalating tensions in the region.

The Israeli military stated that the airstrikes targeted the Syrian army military infrastructure in the Mahajjah area, approximately 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the demilitarized zone that separates the two opposing forces.

The Israeli army said it identified a rocket launch from Syrian territory on Monday that caused no casualties. It said artillery struck the source of the fire.

Israel has raised its military readiness after last week's deadly strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus drew threats of retaliation from Tehran.

The April 1 strike killed seven Iranian Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

The strike came with regional tensions already running high as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza and exchanges near-daily fire with its Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

The Gaza conflict was sparked by an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7 that resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians.

Israel's retaliatory offensive against Hamas has killed at least 33,207 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas health ministry.

Israel captured the Golan Heights in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it, a move never recognized internationally.