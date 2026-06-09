Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory would allow the state to assert its authority nationwide and eliminate the rationale for armed groups operating outside official state institutions, according to the presidency.

Aoun made the remarks during a meeting with a European parliamentary delegation led by French lawmaker Arnaud Le Gall, head of the French-Lebanese Friendship Committee.

"Israel’s withdrawal would allow Lebanon to extend its authority, end armed manifestations and remove any justification for the existence of weapons other than those of the state,” said Aoun.

He stressed the need for a political, military, economic and social approach to Hezbollah’s weapons to preserve the political, security and social stability in the country.

The Lebanese government has been pursuing a plan to place all weapons under state control, including those held by Hezbollah. The group, however, insists on retaining its arsenal, saying its weapons are necessary to resist Israeli occupation.

Aoun also briefed the delegation on Lebanese-U.S.-Israeli negotiations in Washington and the principles guiding the Lebanese negotiating team to end hostilities with Israel.

The US, Lebanon and Israel announced last week a declaration of intent following four rounds of talks in Washington, outlining a complete ceasefire by Hezbollah and the withdrawal of its fighters from areas south of the Litani River.

Aoun previously said the outcome of the negotiations contained "very important points” in Lebanon’s favor and represented a final opportunity to secure a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire.

Israeli attacks have continued despite a fragile ceasefire that took effect April 17 and was later extended until early July.

More than 3,660 people have been killed and over 11,300 injured since Israel expanded its military campaign in Lebanon on March 2, while more than 1 million people have been displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

Aoun also urged stronger EU support for Lebanon, particularly for the army, security institutions and the economy. He said Lebanon’s efforts to prevent the flow of Syrian refugees toward Europe should be matched by greater assistance from the bloc.