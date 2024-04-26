The far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was rushed to the hospital after a car accident, police said Friday.

Footage showed the car Ben-Gvir was traveling in had flipped over.

Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai told reporters two other people were injured in the incident.

Ben-Gvir was leaving the scene in the city of Ramle near Tel Aviv where police said a suspected stabbing attack had occurred shortly before.

Central district police chief Avi Biton said a 21-year-old man who was reportedly mentally unstable had stabbed a 19-year-old woman.

He said the suspect had been attempting to flee the scene when a civilian shot and "neutralized" him, without explaining further.

Israel's ambulance service said the woman was conscious but in serious condition and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Ben-Gvir is the leader of the far-right Jewish Power party and is considered one of the most outspoken opponents of reaching a deal with the Palestinian group Hamas that would lead to ending the Israel-Hamas war and releasing prisoners from both sides.

On Wednesday, Israeli police evacuated him from a building in West Jerusalem that was surrounded by protesters, including families of hostages in Gaza.

Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that hundreds of protesters gathered in Jerusalem near the building where Ben-Gvir was accompanied by Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu and extremist rabbi Bentzi Gopstein.

The police evacuated Ben-Gvir from the scene after its officers secured him.

They prevented the protesters from reaching Ben-Gvir after they surrounded his car, chanting slogans of disapproval against him including "Shame on you."

The police used crowd dispersal means including wastewater, according to the daily.

Israeli Army Radio said the incident occurred on King George Street in front of an art museum, which the demonstrators besieged while Ben-Gvir was inside.