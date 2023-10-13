Israel's military on Friday issued an evacuation order directing over 1 million Palestinians to vacate northern Gaza and relocate to the southern regions in anticipation of a potential ground invasion against Hamas.

The United Nations expressed deep concern about the mass evacuation, warning of potentially calamitous consequences.

In contrast, Hamas urged Palestinians to remain in their homes, characterizing Israel's actions as an attempt to sow confusion and disrupt their internal unity.

The evacuation notice extended to Gaza City and its residents, adding to the turmoil already faced by civilians and aid workers dealing with Israeli airstrikes, a total siege and a territory-wide blackout.

The ongoing conflict had claimed over 2,800 lives on both sides, exacerbating tensions in the region.

Concerns mounted as Friday approached, with potential mass protests during the weekly Muslim prayers, especially at holy sites in East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

Israel's skirmishes with Lebanon's Hezbollah group also stoked fears of a broader conflict, although the situation along that border remained relatively calm for the time being.

Tensions in the Old City of Jerusalem remained high as Israeli authorities barred Palestinian men under the age of 50 from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

The surge in violence led to Israel launching relentless bombardments in Gaza after Hamas fighters infiltrated the country's south, resulting in the deaths of hundreds, including children, both in their homes and at a music festival.

Hamas also abducted approximately 150 people and took them into Gaza.

On Friday, Hamas reported that Israel's bombardment had resulted in the death of 13 hostages, including foreigners, although their nationalities remained undisclosed.

Israel's military spokesperson pledged to provide information once it was deemed reliable.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesperson, issued an order for all civilians in northern Gaza to move south, impacting an estimated 1.1 million people.

Israel contended that targeting Hamas necessitated such a directive.

The military pledged extensive efforts to prevent harm to civilians, asserting that residents would be allowed to return once the conflict concluded.

Israel had long accused Hamas of operating in civilian areas and potentially using Palestinians as human shields.

Hagari underscored that if Hamas obstructed residents from evacuating, the responsibility would lie with the group, emphasizing that "every part of the Hamas infrastructure will be attacked."

The evacuation orders signified the likely prospect of an imminent Israeli ground offensive, even though the nation had yet to announce such a decision formally.

Pressure mounted on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take decisive action against Hamas rather than maintaining the status quo in Gaza.

The visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the delivery of U.S. weapons provided a green light for Israel to escalate its retaliation, potentially intensifying the conflict.

However, a ground offensive in the densely populated and impoverished Gaza Strip raised concerns about even higher casualties on both sides.

Nebal Farsakh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent, expressed concerns about the safety of such a massive evacuation, especially for those with health issues.

The dilemma of what would happen to patients in hospitals, including the wounded, elderly and children, weighed heavily on her mind.

Many medics were unwilling to leave hospitals and abandon their patients, instead choosing to say their goodbyes to colleagues.

Israeli airstrikes had already displaced approximately 423,000 people, nearly one in five Gazans, according to the U.N. Juliette Touma, a UNRWA spokesperson, revealed that their headquarters had been relocated to southern Gaza, but only international staff had been moved.

There were no plans to evacuate thousands of Palestinian staff and their families, who would make their own decisions.

Residents of Gaza city begin to evacuate following an Israeli warning of increased military operations, Gaza strip, Palestine, Oct. 13, 2023. (EPA Photo)

UNRWA also affirmed that it would not evacuate its schools, which had provided shelter to hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Egypt fortified its border with Gaza to prevent breaches in response to ongoing hostilities.

Egypt opposed resettling Palestinians on its territory, citing costs and the potential impact on their pursuit of an independent state.

The Rafah crossing from Gaza into Egypt, the only one not controlled by Israel, remained closed due to the airstrikes.

Hamas initiated an attack leading to days of intense rocket fire and more than 1,300 deaths in Israel, including 247 soldiers.

In response, Israel's extensive bombardment claimed the lives of over 1,530 people in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel asserted that around 1,500 Hamas members had been killed inside its borders.

On Thursday, Israel declared that its complete siege of Gaza would remain in place until Hamas released the hostages it had taken.

Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz stated that not a single switch would be turned on, not a single faucet opened, and no fuel truck would be allowed in until the Israeli hostages were returned.

Abbas' concerns

In a separate statement, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas voiced his strong opposition to the Israeli evacuation order, emphasizing the potential for a "second Nakba," which would be a catastrophe for Palestinians.

The Nakba, or "catastrophe," referred to the displacement of approximately 760,000 Palestinians during the 1948 war that coincided with the establishment of Israel.

Abbas expressed his rejection of the displacement of people from the Gaza Strip, echoing the sentiments of many Palestinians.

Abbas's Palestinian Authority, based in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, is distinct from Hamas, which governs Gaza.

Putin voices out

Furthermore, Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed in on the situation, cautioning that an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza would lead to an unacceptable level of civilian casualties.

Putin, stressed that employing heavy weaponry in residential areas would have severe consequences for all parties involved.

Putin acknowledged Israel's right to defend itself but urged for an end to the bloodshed. He called for collective efforts to secure an early cease-fire and stabilize the situation on the ground.

In his statement, Putin advocated for negotiations to achieve a two-state solution for the Middle East conflict, granting Palestinians their own state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Additionally, Putin criticized U.S. policy in the Middle East, attributing the current tragedy to the failure of American policy in the region.

Russia maintains relationships with both Israel and Palestine, including Hamas, but its ties with Israel have been strained due to the Ukraine conflict.