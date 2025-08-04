Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to widen the assault on Gaza with the aim of seizing the entire enclave, reports quoted an official from his office as saying Monday, as the blockaded Palestinian enclave is already devastated by Tel Aviv's ongoing blockade and genocidal attacks.

Netanyahu will be convening his cabinet on Tuesday to make a decision on the matter, Israeli media reported.

"We must continue to stand together and fight together to achieve all our war objectives: the defeat of the enemy, the release of our hostages, and the assurance that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel," Netanyahu said at the outset of a regular cabinet meeting.

Israel's Channel 12 cited an official from his office as saying that Netanyahu was inclining towards expanding the offensive and seizing the entire Palestinian enclave.

Netanyahu's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to Israeli officials, 50 hostages now remain in Gaza, only 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

Some Israeli officials have suggested that Israel might declare it was annexing parts of Gaza as a means to pressure the Hamas group.

Others, like Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir want to see Israel impose military rule in Gaza before annexing it and re-establishing the Jewish settlements Israel evicted 20 years ago.

The Israeli military, which has pushed back at such ideas throughout the war, was expected on Tuesday to present alternatives that include extending into areas of Gaza where it has not yet operated, according to two defense officials.

While some in the political leadership are pushing for expanding the offensive, the military is concerned that doing so will endanger the 20 hostages who are still alive, the officials said.

Israel launched its military campaign following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, incursion, which killed 1,200 people and saw 251 hostages taken into Gaza.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes.

A separate genocide case against Israel is being heard by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).