Israel killed at least 29 more Gazan aid seekers Thursday as it seemingly ramped up attacks on innocent civilians waiting for humanitarian assistance in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The victims were killed while awaiting aid in two separate Israeli attacks, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

In the first incident, Palestinian health officials said eight people were killed in an airstrike on an aid distribution center in al-Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Later, at least 21 people were killed and more than 150 wounded by Israeli gunfire at a crowd awaiting aid trucks at a northern Gaza roundabout, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

In a statement, Israel's military denied attacking aid centers, describing the reports as "false."

"As the IDF assesses the incident with the thoroughness that it deserves, we urge the media to do the same and only rely on credible information," the statement claimed.

The Gaza conflict has displaced most of the enclave's 2.3 million population. Chaotic scenes have taken place during aid distributions as desperately hungry people scrambled for food and the situation has only been aggravated by continuing Israeli targeting of aid seekers and facilities.

Earlier Wednesday, at least 11 people were killed in two separate attacks on aid-seekers and facilities.

Israeli fire killed five people, including one UNRWA staff, and wounded 22 others at a food distribution center in southern Gaza's Rafah, the U.N. agency said.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces killed at least six people and injured 83 others as they waited for humanitarian aid at the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

This was the second Israeli attack on the Kuwait Roundabout – an area where people gather in large groups to wait for aid trucks – in recent weeks. Earlier Monday night, Israeli forces killed 11 people waiting for food aid at the roundabout.

On Feb. 29, Palestinian health authorities said Israeli forces shot dead more than 104 Palestinians as they waited for an aid delivery near Gaza City. Israel blamed the deaths on crowds that surrounded aid trucks, saying victims had been trampled or run over.

In Deir al-Balah, also in central Gaza, an Israeli missile hit a house Thursday, killing nine people, Palestinian medics said. Residents said Israeli aerial and ground bombardments persisted overnight across the enclave, including in Rafah in the south, where over a million displaced people are sheltering.

The war was triggered by the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion of southern Israeli towns that caused the death of around 1,160 people while 253 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, Israel's unrelenting air, sea and ground assault on Gaza has killed more than 31,300 people and wounded over 71,500, according to Gaza health authorities.

Efforts to reach a cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas have so far failed.

While Israel said it sought a deal that would secure the release of hostages in Gaza in exchange for the release of Palestinians held by Israel, Hamas insists an agreement should end the war.