The Gaza authorities issued a dire warning on Saturday, accusing Israel of systematically turning water into a slow-kill weapon by denying Palestinians in Gaza access to clean water.

The office described these actions as part of a broader strategy of "collective punishment" aimed at exacerbating the enclave’s already dire humanitarian crisis.

In a statement, the office condemned the ongoing disruption of water supplies – particularly the severing of essential water lines, the destruction of wells and water stations, and the cutting of power and fuel supplies crucial for running water and sanitation facilities.

Of particular concern was Israel’s recent disruption of two major water lines from the Israeli company Mekorot, which supply more than 35,000 cubic meters (over 1.2 million cubic feet) of water daily to more than 700,000 people in Gaza’s eastern and central regions.

In addition to these attacks, Israel’s power cuts to the Deir al-Balah desalination plant, located in central Gaza, have completely halted its operations, leaving 800,000 people in the central and Khan Younis areas at imminent risk of severe water shortages.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has destroyed over 90% of Gaza's water and sewage infrastructure, obstructing repair teams from reaching the affected areas, further deepening the crisis.

The Gaza government has called on the international community to intervene, demanding accountability for Israel’s “weaponization of water” and its contribution to the suffering of the Palestinian population.

In their statement, they emphasized the growing desperation as the water crisis adds to the mounting humanitarian toll, with an increasing number of civilians left without access to this essential resource.

Hunger bombs

The dire situation has been mirrored in the growing food crisis, as the closure of Gaza's border crossings has left children and vulnerable populations at the mercy of hunger.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that 52 children had died from malnutrition since Israel’s siege began, with the death toll expected to rise if food supplies continue to be blocked.

In an announcement made on April 6, Yusuf Ebu er-Riş, Gaza's Deputy Health Minister, issued a grave warning that another wave of deaths was likely if humanitarian access remained restricted.

Among the many affected, young children have borne the brunt of this suffering.

The Aksa Şehitleri Hospital in Deir al-Balah has seen a sharp increase in malnourished children. Four-month-old Savvar Aşur, suffering from severe malnutrition, is one such child whose survival hangs in the balance.

Her mother, Necva Aram, shared her heartbreaking plight: "We cannot afford milk or diapers. We are barely surviving, and with the border crossings shut, we can't get any help. Many children have died from hunger. I fear for my daughter's life."

Similarly, 4-year-old Razan Ebu Zahir is battling severe weight and muscle loss due to malnutrition.

Her mother, Tahrir Ebu Zahir, expressed her fears: "My daughter was healthy before the war, but the closure of the border gates has devastated her health. She has been denied proper nutrition, and we can’t save her without external help."

The international community's failure to intervene has fueled further outrage as the people of Gaza continue to endure disproportionate suffering.

The brutal onslaught by the Israeli military since October 2023 has already claimed the lives of more than 50,900 Palestinians, primarily women and children.

The war crimes committed by Israeli officials have led to legal consequences, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for their roles in the Gaza attacks.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.