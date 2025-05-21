Israel’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acted unlawfully in his decision to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, citing improper procedures and a clear conflict of interest tied to ongoing corruption investigations involving the premier’s aides.

The court found that Netanyahu had failed to follow legal protocols, including neglecting to consult the relevant advisory committee or hold a required hearing before announcing Bar’s dismissal. The ruling also determined that there was no factual basis for Netanyahu’s claim of a “loss of confidence,” the reason cited for Bar’s removal.

The court underscored concerns over Bar’s central role in investigations tied to the so-called "QatarGate" affair, in which two of Netanyahu’s advisers are alleged to have received payments from a U.S.-based PR firm working for the Qatari government. The deal allegedly aimed to boost Qatari interests from within Netanyahu’s office — allegations Qatar denies as baseless.

Supreme Court President Justice Yitzhak Amit said the prime minister’s involvement in the matter raised red flags, especially as Netanyahu himself had acknowledged the potential personal and political ramifications of the probes.

“This situation becomes even more severe,” Amit wrote, “given that the prime minister himself has repeatedly acknowledged that these investigations could affect, among other things, his personal and political status.” He added that since Bar was directly engaged in the probes, removing him could jeopardize the integrity of the investigations.

The ruling, issued after petitions from opposition lawmakers, included a temporary injunction halting Bar’s dismissal and any replacement. Despite the court order, Bar announced he would voluntarily step down on June 15.

On March 20, Netanyahu’s government had declared Bar’s termination effective April 10, triggering legal challenges and public criticism.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, responding to the court’s ruling, barred Netanyahu from appointing a new Shin Bet chief. “The court ruled that the prime minister acted in a situation of conflict of interest,” she said. “As a result, he must refrain from any action related to the appointment of a new head of the Shin Bet until legal guidelines are established.”

Despite the restriction, Netanyahu doubled down in his first televised address since December, declaring, “Under my command, the government of Israel will appoint the next head of the Shin Bet.”

The controversy unfolds amid mounting legal and political pressures on Netanyahu. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza since October 2023. Nearly 53,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Israel’s ongoing military campaign in the enclave.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on Gaza, adding to the broader context of international scrutiny.