Russia on Thursday expressed hope that Israel’s bill to extend sovereignty over the West Bank would not be passed, warning it could trigger a major escalation.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that this step would have a destructive impact on the Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

"We hope that it will not come to the final approval of the bill. Otherwise, it will not be possible to avoid a new dangerous escalation of tension both in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and in the Middle East region as a whole," the diplomat said.

On Oct. 22, the Israeli Parliament approved in a preliminary reading two bills proposing to extend Israel's sovereignty to areas with Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

On Oct. 23, US President Donald Trump warned Israel about the consequences of a possible annexation of the West Bank of the Jordan River, stressing that if this happens, Israel will lose U.S. support.

All of Israel's settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law.

In August, Israel approved a major settlement project between Maale Adumim and Jerusalem in an area of the Palestinian territory that the international community has warned threatens the viability of a future Palestinian state.