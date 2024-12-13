Anti-regime leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, who seized power in Syria last week, urged the public to take to the streets on Friday to celebrate "the victory of the revolution."

"I congratulate the great Syrian people on the victory of the blessed revolution and call on them to fill the streets with their joy," said al-Jolani, now using his real name, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

In the video message shared on Telegram, the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham was seen wearing a dark waistcoat, a white shirt, and a watch.

His call comes ahead of the first Friday prayers since Syria's new leadership took control. During the early days of Syria's uprising in 2011, protesters typically gathered after Friday prayers.

He is set to attend Friday prayers at Damascus' landmark Umayyad Mosque.

Rebel forces led by HTS launched a lightning offensive last month, taking control of Damascus and ousting President Bashar al-Assad in less than two weeks.

On Tuesday, they appointed an interim prime minister to lead Syria until March.