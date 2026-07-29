Jordan’s army said Wednesday it intercepted five Iranian missiles, marking Tehran’s first regional strike after a brief lull in fighting with the U.S.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed the attack, saying it was in response to "the aggressive actions" of the United States, without elaborating.

"Air defenses this morning dealt with five missiles coming from Iran targeting the kingdom's territory," the spokesman of the Jordanian army said in a statement, adding that the missiles were "intercepted and downed."

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement carried by state TV that its Aerospace Force "targeted a U.S. airbase and the U.S. Central Command Center in Jordan with several ballistic missiles."

"As long as the threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran continue ... the resistance will continue," the statement added.

The attack came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, Iran's arch-nemesis, visited Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The attack was the first Iranian strike on regional countries since Friday, when the U.S. and the Islamic republic stopped their attacks after trading fire for a fortnight.