Jordan has escalated its military campaign against drug and arms smuggling along its northern border, launching targeted airstrikes inside southern Syria in what officials describe as a deterrence effort.

The strikes focused on infrastructure used by trafficking networks, including storage facilities, production sites, and logistical hubs believed to facilitate the movement of narcotics, particularly Captagon, and weapons into Jordan.

According to the Jordanian Armed Forces, the operation was intelligence-driven and designed to disrupt increasingly sophisticated smuggling networks that have expanded significantly in recent years.

Authorities have repeatedly warned that these activities pose a growing threat to national security, prompting a shift toward more proactive and forceful measures.

The strikes reportedly targeted sites in Syria’s Suwayda province, a predominantly Druze region where central state control remains limited.

These areas have increasingly been identified as key operational hubs for trafficking operations, benefiting from weak governance and complex local dynamics.

Experts said that the operations reflected Amman's clear "red line" regarding cross-border smuggling and willingness to enforce it militarily in its northern border and in southern Syria, where local actors maintain varying degrees of autonomy.