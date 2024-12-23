Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa hosted Monday several high-level dignitaries from neighboring countries, Jordan's top diplomat Ayman Safadi and a delegation from Saudi Arabia.

Safadi pledged support for Syria's reconstruction during his meeting with al-Sharaa, during the first trip to Syria by a senior Jordanian official since Bashar Assad's fall.

Jordan's official Al-Mamlaka TV later reported that Safadi had discussed avenues of cooperation with the new authorities, including in the areas of trade, border management, aid and electricity connections, along with security.

Safadi expressed support for "a government that represents all spectrums in Syria," as well as for "the drafting of a new constitution," according to Al-Mamlaka.

"We agree to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their state," he was quoted as saying, adding that "the Arab countries agree to support Syria at this stage without any external interference."

Jordan, which borders Syria to the south, hosted a summit earlier this month where top Arab, Turkish, EU and U.S. diplomats called for an inclusive and peaceful transition after years of civil war.

Al-Sharaa, whose group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) spearheaded the offensive that toppled Assad on Dec. 8, has welcomed senior officials from a host of Middle Eastern countries and beyond in recent days.

Jordanian government spokesman Mohamed Momani told reporters Sunday that Amman "sides with the will of the brotherly Syrian people," stressing the close ties between the two nations.

Momani said the kingdom would like to see security and stability restored in Syria and supported "the unity of its territories."

Stability in war-torn Syria was in Jordan's interests, Momani said, and would "ensure security on its borders."

Some Syrians who had fled the war since 2011 and sought refuge in Jordan have begun returning home, according to Jordanian authorities.

The interior ministry said Thursday that more than 7,000 Syrians had left, out of some 1.3 million refugees Amman says it has hosted.

According to the United Nations, 680,000 Syrian refugees were registered with it in Jordan.

Safadi said Jordan would "provide all means of support to Syrian refugees," Al-Mamlaka reported, and stressed that "their return to their country must be voluntary."

Saudi delegation in Damascus

Meanwhile, a Saudi delegation also met al-Sharaa in Damascus on Monday.

The "Saudi senior delegation met Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus yesterday discussing (the) Syria situation and captagon," a government source said, referring to the illegal synthentic stimulant that has flooded the region from Syria.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Assad's government in 2012 and backed Syrian anti-regime forces seeking to overthrow him early in the country's civil war.

But last year, Riyadh restored ties with Assad and was instrumental in Syria's return to the Arab League, ending its regional isolation.

Saudi Arabia has become a major market for captagon, an addictive drug for which there is a huge demand in the fossil fuel-rich Gulf.

The amphetamine-like narcotic was Syria's largest export under Assad, turning the country into one of the world's biggest narco states.