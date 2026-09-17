Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, discussed efforts Thursday to curb regional escalation and restore calm, as Amman renewed its condemnation of attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

The talks came during a call between the two ministers, according to a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

Safadi affirmed Jordan’s "absolute solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all steps it takes to protect its security, stability and the safety of its citizens and residents.”

The call addressed regional developments and efforts aimed at ending the escalation and restoring calm.

On relations, they discussed ways to strengthen ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, and affirmed continued efforts to develop cooperation in various fields.

Safadi also condemned the Houthi drone attack on Taif.

The ministry described the attack as "a blatant violation” of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, a threat to its security, stability and territorial integrity.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fouad Al-Majali extended condolences to the family of the person killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Saudi authorities said Thursday that one person was killed and two were injured by falling debris from a Houthi drone intercepted above the western city of Taif.

The attack came two days after a Saudi-led coalition said Saudi air defenses thwarted an attempt by the Houthi group to target the holy city of Mecca with a drone.

The Houthis announced a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia on July 20 in response to what they described as a Saudi air and naval blockade on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has led an Arab coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis since March 2015. The group has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces since September 2014.

In addition to targeting Saudi vessels, the Houthis have carried out attacks on sites inside the kingdom, including energy facilities, causing civilian casualties and property damage.