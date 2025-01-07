Jordan and Syria will establish a joint security committee to secure their border, combat arms and drug smuggling and prevent the resurgence of Daesh.

The announcement by Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday came after he hosted Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in the capital Amman.

Earlier in the day, al-Shaibani arrived for his first visit to Jordan after the ouster of the Bashar Assad regime last month.

Al-Shaibani is accompanied by Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and intelligence chief Anas Khattab during the trip to discuss fields of cooperation between the two countries, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

On Dec. 23, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi traveled to Damascus and met with Ahmed al-Sharaa, the leader of the new Syrian administration.

A statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry following Safadi's visit said that Syria's reconstruction is of strategic importance to both Jordan and the broader region.

Shaibani has so far visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates since Assad’s fall.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's decadeslong regime.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by al-Sharaa has now taken charge.