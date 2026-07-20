Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has begun a crucial visit to Washington aimed at strengthening ties with the United States and securing support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, security and economic recovery, as Beirut seeks to consolidate a fragile cease-fire with Israel and reinforce the authority of the Lebanese state.

Aoun’s visit began with talks Sunday with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department. The Lebanese president is also scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House Tuesday, marking one of the most significant diplomatic engagements of his presidency.

According to the Lebanese Presidency, Aoun told Rubio that Lebanon and the United States should work together to implement the U.S.-brokered agreement signed by Lebanon and Israel on June 26.

He stressed that implementation should begin with an initial Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, followed by the remaining provisions of the agreement.

The discussions reflected Beirut’s determination to translate diplomatic understandings into concrete developments on the ground after months of regional tensions that have left Lebanon facing political, economic and security challenges.

Rubio welcomed Aoun’s efforts to restore state authority, describing Lebanon’s current course as a "move toward peace."

During their meeting, the U.S. secretary of state reaffirmed Washington’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and for strengthening the country's legitimate institutions, particularly the Lebanese Armed Forces, which Aoun has repeatedly presented as the sole institution capable of guaranteeing national security.

The meeting also highlighted the importance both governments attach to implementing the cease-fire arrangements and maintaining stability along Lebanon’s southern border.

For Beirut, however, the issue extends beyond military arrangements. Lebanese officials continue to insist that Israeli forces must withdraw from occupied positions in southern Lebanon as part of the agreed framework, arguing that this represents an essential step toward restoring full Lebanese sovereignty and enabling the state to exercise its authority across all its territory.

The Washington visit comes as Lebanon attempts to navigate an increasingly complex regional environment while advancing domestic reforms promised after Aoun assumed office.

The president has repeatedly emphasized that rebuilding state institutions, restoring confidence in government and strengthening national unity remain central priorities for his administration.

According to The Arab Weekly, Rubio praised Aoun’s commitment to strengthening state institutions and advancing Lebanon's sovereignty, portraying the current moment as an opportunity to move the country toward greater stability.

The newspaper noted that Washington views the Lebanese president as an important partner capable of pursuing reforms while maintaining dialogue across Lebanon’s diverse political landscape.

The report also underlined American support for Lebanon’s efforts to reinforce the authority of the state at a time when regional developments continue to reshape political dynamics throughout the Middle East.

Economic issues are expected to feature prominently during Aoun’s discussions in Washington. Lebanon remains trapped in a prolonged financial crisis that has severely weakened public institutions and placed enormous pressure on ordinary citizens.

Lebanese officials hope closer cooperation with Washington can help encourage international support for reconstruction and economic recovery while reinforcing confidence among international partners.

Naharnet reported that Aoun’s meeting with President Trump on Tuesday is expected to build upon Sunday's discussions with Rubio, with Lebanon hoping to secure continued American engagement on both security and political issues.

The visit is widely regarded in Beirut as an opportunity to reaffirm the strategic partnership between Lebanon and the United States while encouraging Washington to remain actively involved in supporting the implementation of existing agreements and promoting regional stability.

Although expectations for immediate breakthroughs remain modest, Lebanese officials believe sustained U.S. engagement could play an important role in preserving the cease-fire, supporting Lebanon’s sovereignty and helping the country address its multiple crises.

For Aoun personally, the Washington meetings also represent an opportunity to reinforce his image as a president focused on rebuilding state authority through diplomacy rather than confrontation. Since taking office, he has consistently argued that Lebanon’s future depends on stronger institutions, national consensus and constructive international partnerships.

The meetings with Rubio and Trump therefore carry significance beyond bilateral relations. They are expected to shape the next phase of U.S.-Lebanese cooperation at a time when Lebanon seeks greater political stability, improved security and renewed international confidence.

As Beirut continues to pursue implementation of the June 26 agreement, Aoun’s Washington visit underscores Lebanon’s effort to place diplomacy at the center of its strategy, hoping that sustained American support can help transform fragile understandings into lasting stability.