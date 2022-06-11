Five civilians died and at least 30 were injured on Saturday after their vehicle hit a landmine in southern Syria, according to the state news agency.

The victims were wheat harvest laborers and the blast took place in the countryside of the southern province of Daraa, it said.

Meanwhile, an official at a local hospital told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) that eight people had been killed and 42 others were wounded in the blast. Most victims were women, according to the residents.

Fierce fighting erupted between the government forces and rebels in the region in 2015. Many regions still have unexploded landmines. Daraa was the cradle of an uprising against the Syrian leader Bashar Assad in 2011.