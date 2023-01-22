The Lebanese army declared a state of alert on Sunday as Israeli forces approached a "technical fence” that separates the country from Israel.

Lebanon’s state-owned National News Agency said Israeli bulldozers and a military force moved towards the fence near the Hunin Valley in southern Lebanon.

The move came amid tension after Lebanese forces on Thursday stopped Israeli military bulldozers from continuing excavation works in the area after breaching the Blue Line for a distance of 2 meters near the town of Kfar Kalla in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese army.

Forces from the U.N. peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) were dispatched to the area to prevent any escalation on the ground.

The Blue Line is the line set by the United Nations for the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from Lebanon in 2000.

Lebanon often accuses Israel of violating its airspace and territorial waters.