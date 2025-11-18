Malaysia said Tuesday that the U.S.-drafted resolution adopted by the U.N. Security Council marks a significant move toward ending the conflict in Gaza, urging firm and immediate action to uphold Palestinian rights and advance a comprehensive peace.

"Durable peace in Palestine and in the region can only be achieved through an inclusive and comprehensive solution,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kuala Lumpur urged the Security Council to ensure the "swift and thorough implementation of the resolution to realize the rights of the Palestinians, including their right to statehood, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and to guarantee the right of return of Palestinian refugees."

Malaysia will keep supporting all efforts "that are grounded in international law and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations towards realizing an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital," it added.

Separately, Singapore also welcomed the plan, calling it a "significant step forward towards a lasting peace in Gaza."

"It is critical that the current ceasefire be maintained by all parties and to allow for the swift and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson was cited by Singapore-based news channel CNA as saying.

"We support the right of the Palestinians to self-determination and their own state as part of a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” the spokesperson said.

The U.N. Security Council adopted the U.S.-drafted resolution on Monday, establishing a transitional Board of Peace and authorizing an International Stabilization Force to oversee governance, reconstruction, and security efforts in Gaza. The resolution passed with 13 votes, with Russia and China abstaining. The mandate runs until Dec. 31, 2027.

Since October 2023, nearly 69,500 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 170,700 wounded in Israel’s war that has reduced much of the enclave to rubble.