A sizable gathering convened outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Thursday, urging lawmakers to cast their votes in support of a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

As members of Parliament voted on an amendment presented by the Scottish National Party (SNP), protesters echoed slogans in their call for the endorsement of a Gaza cease-fire.

The amendment calls on the government to “join with the international community in urgently pressing all parties to agree to an immediate cease-fire.”

Protesters started to arrive near Parliament at around 5 p.m. local time to attend an “emergency rally” called by the coalition, which organizes weekly massive pro-Palestine demonstrations.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the crowd also criticized politicians who have refrained from calling for a cease-fire in the besieged enclave, where the death toll has climbed to more than 11,000 people.

“I do not have the words to describe the moral weakness of any MP who today votes against a cease-fire,” Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PCS), said at the rally.

Calling the vote “a simple moral test,” he criticized those who support a “humanitarian pause” instead of a cease-fire, saying, “Shame upon them.”

Protesters hold placards and flags as they chant slogans during a rally in support of Palestinians, outside of the Houses of Parliament, London, U.K., Nov. 15, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Such “pauses,” he said, give the message to the Palestinian people that they can briefly eat and get medical care and “then Israel can again begin to bomb your hospital and bury you and your family under the rubble of your own homes.”

In the end, the motion calling for an “immediate” cease-fire in Gaza was defeated by a vote of 294-125.

The group later marched toward No. 10 Downing Street, the prime minister’s office, shouting “Rishi (Sunak), shame on you,” and then to Trafalgar Square.

Protesters hold placards and flags as they chant slogans during a rally in support of Palestinians, outside of the Houses of Parliament, London, U.K., Nov. 15, 2023. (AFP Photo)

As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip entered its 41st day, at least 11,320 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,800 women and children and more than 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.