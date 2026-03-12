More than 4.1 million people across several Middle Eastern countries have been forced from their homes since the start of the latest military escalation, the United Nations warned Thursday, citing rapidly growing humanitarian needs.

Highlighting that "the region is home to some of the largest numbers of people in need of humanitarian assistance globally," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference that "more than 4.1 million people have been internally displaced in Afghanistan, Iran, Lebanon and Pakistan since the beginning of the escalation."

"Additionally, some 117,000 people have sought refuge in another country," he said. "The recent escalation risks deepening civilian suffering and causing further damage to already fragile civilian infrastructure."

He stressed that the U.N. and its partners continue efforts to provide aid to those affected.

In Lebanon, Dujarric said that "the situation remains highly volatile" and "humanitarian needs are growing by the day."

He indicated that government figures estimate "more than 816,000 human beings have registered themselves as displaced," a number that includes "about 285,000 children," with "over 125,000 people taking shelter in nearly 600 collective centers."

He cautioned that "the overall number of people actually being displaced in Lebanon is likely higher."

Raising the alarm about the safety of U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon, Dujarric said that "an explosion occurred Wednesday approximately 15 meters (48 feet) from a UN position in Sector East,” though no injuries were reported.

He stressed obligations for all sides to ensure "the safety and security of UN personnel" and that "civilians across the blue line and UN premises should never be targeted."

On March 2, the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, began attacking Israeli military sites in response to repeated Israeli attacks against Lebanon and the killing of Iranian then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a U.S.-Israeli strike.

Israel retaliated by launching a military campaign against Lebanon, carrying out airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs and areas in the south and east. On March 3, it began a limited ground incursion in southern Lebanon.