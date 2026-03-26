Fallen debris from an intercepted Iranian missile killed at least two people in Abu Dhabi Thursday, authorities said, as Tehran carried out a new wave of attacks on four Gulf countries.

The incident in the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also injured three people and caused damage to a number of cars.

The announcement came shortly after the Defense Ministry said its air defenses were responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran,

According to the UAE, Iranian attacks have killed nine people and injured 166 as of Wednesday.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later announced that it launched a new wave of attacks on Gulf countries, including on Kuwait and Saudi Arabia's Al-Kharj governorate, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.

Al-Kharj is home to the Prince Sultan Airbase, which has a U.S. presence. Iran has repeatedly targeted the site since Feb. 28.

Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 33 drones over the kingdom's Eastern Province, announcing the development in posts on X social media.

Civil defense teams in Bahrain contained a fire at a facility in Muharraq governorate following what the Interior Ministry described as "Iranian aggression," with no injuries reported.

Sirens were sounded twice, the ministry said, urging residents to remain calm, move to safe locations, and follow official instructions.

Kuwait's Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted "hostile" missile and drone attacks, cautioning that explosion sounds may be heard during interception operations and urging the public to heed official safety instructions.

National Guard spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jadan Fadel Jadan said two drones were shot down in areas under Kuwaiti protection, without disclosing the locations. The action was part of ongoing efforts to bolster security, safeguard vital sites, and neutralize potential threats, he said.

Regional escalation has continued since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.