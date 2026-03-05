An airport in the Azerbaijani exclave Nakhchivan was hit by missiles and drones flying in from the direction of Iran Thursday, the Azerbaijani government said.

Video footage ​shared by a local source ​showed black smoke rising near ⁠the ‌terminal ‌of Nakhchivan International ⁠Airport, which ‌is about 10 kilometers (6 ​miles) from ⁠the border ⁠with Iran.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that the attacks occurred around midday, with one drone striking the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another fell near a school building in the village of Shakarabad.

"We strongly condemn these drone attacks launched from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in damage to the airport building and injuries to two civilians," the statement said.

It added that the attack "constitutes a violation of the norms and principles of international law and serves to increase tensions in the region."

The statement said that Baku calls on Tehran to provide a clear explanation regarding the incident "within the shortest possible timeframe," as well as conduct an appropriate investigation and take the necessary measures to ensure such attacks are not repeated in the future.

The ministry said Azerbaijan reserves the right to take "appropriate response measures."

It also said Iranian Ambassador to Baku Mojtaba Demirchilou has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a "strong protest" would be conveyed and a diplomatic note presented to the Iranian side.

Separately, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry also condemned the attacks and said that Iran "bears full responsibility for the incident."

"The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan is preparing the necessary response measures to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, ensure the safety of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and these acts of aggression will not go unanswered," it added.

Iran has not yet commented on the issue.