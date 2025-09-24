Leaders from the United States, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), including Türkiye, pledged stronger cooperation to end Israel's genocidal war in Gaza and resolve the deepening humanitarian crisis, according to a joint statement issued Wednesday.

The summit, held on the sidelines of the 80th U.N. General Assembly and co-hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, brought together President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Egypt’s Prime Minister Mustafa Madbuli, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The statement condemned Israel’s forced displacement of Palestinians and warned of the devastating humanitarian catastrophe and rising death toll in Gaza, stressing its severe consequences for regional stability and the wider Muslim world. Leaders underscored the need for displaced Palestinians to be allowed to return to Gaza.

Participants emphasized the urgent need to end the war, calling for the release of hostages and the immediate delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza as the first steps toward a just and lasting peace. They also reaffirmed their commitment to joint efforts to stabilize the region, protect holy sites in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and develop a detailed plan to secure long-term stability.

Backing Palestinian Authority reform efforts, leaders called for comprehensive reconstruction plans for Gaza under the Arab League and OIC framework, supported by international aid. They stressed the importance of empowering Palestinians to rebuild their lives and maintaining momentum to ensure the summit marks the beginning of a process toward peace and regional cooperation.