As Israel's airstrikes relentlessly pound Gaza's northern regions, residents describe their daily lives as a "real-life horror movie."

This grim reality unfolded Thursday, the day after a cease-fire took effect in neighboring Lebanon, offering little relief for those suffering in Gaza.

The Israeli military’s offensive, launched on Oct. 7, 2023, intensified in Jabalia and spread to Beit Lahia in the north, with the stated goal of preventing Hamas from regrouping.

The toll on civilians has been devastating.

Umm Ahmad Lubbad, a 52-year-old from Beit Lahia, shared her fear and desperation: "The bombing doesn’t stop, from the air or on the ground. We are living in an indescribable situation."

She fears leaving her home but remains willing to evacuate if the Israeli army demands it, though she doesn’t know where to go.

Abu Muhammad Al-Madhoun, displaced from Jabalia, called the situation “catastrophic,” saying, “It’s getting worse every day.” Israeli airstrikes have already killed at least 37 people in Gaza on Thursday alone, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

In the north, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Hossam Abu Safiyeh, described the conditions as “tragic and very difficult.”

The hospital, one of only two still partially operating in the region, has become a target of continuous bombardment.

“The occupation doesn’t allow anything to be brought in, and the targeting around the hospital hasn’t stopped,” he added.

Hospitals in Gaza have suffered repeated strikes since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, following an unprecedented Hamas incursion on southern Israel.

Israel claims Hamas uses civilian structures like hospitals to shield its operations, but both Hamas and medical workers strongly deny this accusation.

In response to the escalating violence, Israel transferred 34 patients from Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals to safer facilities in Gaza.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reported that the ongoing military operations have displaced 130,000 people in northern Gaza alone.

It also warned that the conditions for the remaining 65,000-75,000 people in the region are deteriorating rapidly.

Tragedy continued on Friday, when Israeli airstrikes targeted two homes in Gaza City, killing 12 and injuring at least nine others.

Palestinian Civil Defense teams recovered the bodies of the victims and rescued five others trapped under the rubble in the Nassar family home.

Another strike in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood left four more injured.

Since the war’s outbreak, Israel's actions in Gaza have drawn widespread condemnation.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza offensive.

Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

The current death toll in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, has surpassed 44,300, with over 104,900 people injured.

In contrast, the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel killed 1,207 people.