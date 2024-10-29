Lebanon's Hezbollah group has chosen Naim Kassem to replace its slain leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike last month
Kassem, a longtime deputy to Nasrallah, has served as the Iran-backed group's acting leader since Nasrallah's death. His appointment to replace Nasrallah was announced on Tuesday.
Details to follow ...
