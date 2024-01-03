The head of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah said that the killing of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in a drone strike in a Beirut suburb would not go unpunished.

Al-Arouri was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a Hamas office in Beirut’s southern neighborhood Tuesday evening, according to Lebanese media.

"What happened yesterday and Arouri’s assassination was very dangerous,” Nasrallah said in a speech Wednesday evening.

"This attack (in Beirut’s southern neighborhood) was the first since 2006,” he added.

Nasrallah said al-Arouri’s assassination "was an Israeli attempt to create an image of a victory after it failed to achieve its goals in Gaza.”

"Until now, we are fighting on the front with precise calculations. If the enemy launches a war on Lebanon, our fighting will be without ceilings, limits, rules and controls ... Whoever thinks about war with us will regret it, as war with us is very, very costly," he said.

He added that Israel tried to project "an image of victory through the killing of al-Arouri."

Against the backdrop of al-Arouri's killing, Nasrallah's speech was eagerly awaited.