NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Sunday he is “absolutely convinced” the alliance can reopen the Strait of Hormuz, defending NATO’s measured response as tensions escalate and U.S. President Donald Trump criticizes the bloc.

Speaking to Fox News, Rutte responded to the strong criticism President Trump has levied at NATO.

The NATO secretary-general said that the secret nature of the military operation required NATO countries to take time to calibrate their response.

"European allies and partners all over the world have used the last couple of weeks to make sure that we come together. They start planning to see what we can do collectively as allies, as partners of the United States," he said.

He also described the U.S. operation as "crucial," citing what he called the "existential threat" posed by Iran.

The critical Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flow, remains largely closed off, raising energy prices and fears of inflation.

Several U.S. partners, including Germany, Spain ​and Italy, said they had no immediate plans to send ships to help reopen the strategic waterway, ​which ⁠Iran has effectively shut with drones and naval mines.