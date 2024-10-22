Tehran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday that its neighbors have pledged not to allow Israel to use their "soil or airspace" for any attack on Iran.

"All our neighbors have assured us that they won't allow their soil or airspace to be used against the Islamic Republic of Iran," Araghchi told a press conference in Kuwait, following Iran's Oct. 1 missile attack on Israel.

Araghchi is on a regional tour and visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Egypt, and Türkiye before his visit to Bahrain on Monday.

"We are monitoring closely the movements of American bases in the region and are aware of all their movements and flights," Araghchi said, adding: "If Israel attacks Iran in any form, Iran will respond in the same format."

The U.S., a key ally of Israel, has military installations across the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Araghchi also reiterated warnings against Israel targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling such an act "a major international crime."

"Even threatening to attack nuclear sites is a crime under international law," he said, adding that Iran is prepared to defend itself and its nuclear sites.

"To defend ourselves and our nuclear sites, we have our own tools and methods, and we count on them," the minister added.