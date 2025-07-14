Hamas on Monday criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for deliberately obstructing negotiations aimed at ending the war in Gaza, as a second week of truce talks continued in Qatar.

“Netanyahu is skilled at thwarting one round of negotiations after another, and is unwilling to reach any agreement,” the Palestinian resistance group said in a statement shared on its Telegram channel.

The criticism came as mediators intensified efforts to break the deadlock, with an official familiar with the talks telling AFP that new approaches were being explored to bridge the gaps.

“Mediators are actively exploring innovative mechanisms to help bridge the remaining gaps and maintain momentum in the negotiations,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the discussions.

On Saturday, two sources said Israel’s proposals to keep troops in the Gaza Strip are holding up the indirect talks between Hamas and Israel for a cease-fire.

Despite mounting international calls for a cease-fire, Israel's radical leadership has repeatedly resisted pressure, prolonging a war that has devastated Gaza, killed over 57,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and displaced nearly the entire population.

Both Hamas and Israel have said that 10 living hostages who were taken that day and are still in captivity would be released if an agreement for a 60-day cease-fire were reached.