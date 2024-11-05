Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and replaced him with Israel's top diplomat Israel Katz over disagreements on Tuesday.

"Over the past few months that trust has eroded. In light of this, I decided today to end the term of the defense minister," Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office, adding that he had appointed Foreign Minister Israel Katz to take his place.

Netanyahu and Gallant have repeatedly been at odds throughout the war in Gaza. But Netanyahu had avoided firing his rival.

A previous attempt to fire Gallant in March 2023 sparked widespread street protests against Netanyahu.