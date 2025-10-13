Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Donald Trump as "the greatest friend" Israel ever had in White House, thanking the U.S. president for helping in the release of all Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Netanyahu was addressing the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, with Trump present, ahead of a Gaza peace summit in Egypt later Monday.

"Donald Trump is the greatest friend that the state of Israel has ever had in the White House. No American president has ever done more for Israel," he said, before Trump's address to lawmakers.

Netanyahu also praised Israel's soldiers, saying the country had "achieved amazing victories over Hamas."