Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is obstructing the ongoing cease-fire discussions, Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Monday.

The group, in a statement on Monday, called on mediators to interfere against what it called "maneuvers and crimes" by Netanyahu.

Palestinians on Monday fled heavy battles in Gaza City as the Israeli military expanded an evacuation order nine months into its relentless attacks.

Hamas has signaled it would drop its insistence on a "complete" cease-fire, a demand Israel has repeatedly rejected.

A top Hamas official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that mediators had offered assurances "that as long as the... negotiations continued, the ceasefire would continue."

Netanyahu's office reiterated in a statement that "any deal will allow Israel to return and fight until all the goals of the war are achieved."