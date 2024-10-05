Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his vow to respond to Iran's missile attack, which was launched in response to his country's provocations, including the assassination of the leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas.

In a televised address on Saturday evening, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel would respond to the Iranian attack.

"Iran has twice fired hundreds of missiles at our territory and our cities - ballistic missile attacks among the largest in history," he said, referring to this week’s attack as well as an earlier attack this April.

He added: "Israel has the duty and the right to defend itself and respond to these attacks - and we will do so.”

Iran fired 180 missiles at Israel on Oct. 1, which it said was in retaliation for the recent assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, and an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,800 people, most of them women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

Due to Israeli attacks, at least 2,036 people have since been killed, over 9,500 injured, and 1.2 million others displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

​​​​​​​The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.