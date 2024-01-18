Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said he had told the United States that he was against the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of any postwar scenario.

The announcement on Thursday exposed the deep divisions that have emerged between the close allies three months into the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The U.S. has called on Israel to scale back its offensive and said that the establishment of a Palestinian state should be part of the "day after."

In a nationally broadcast news conference, Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with the offensive until Israel realizes a "decisive victory over Hamas."

He also rejected the idea of Palestinian statehood and said he had relayed his positions to the Americans.

"In any future arrangement ... Israel needs security control all territory west of the Jordan,” Netanyahu said. "This collides with the idea of sovereignty. What can you do?”

"The prime minister needs to be capable of saying no to our friends,” he added.

U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken this week reiterated that a pathway to statehood for Palestinians could help improve Israel's security and its relations with other countries in the region.

More than 24,600 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Israel launched relentless bombardment and a ground offensive in the enclave after a surprise Hamas cross-border attack on Oct. 7.

Some 85% of the narrow coastal territory's 2.3 million people have fled their homes, and the United Nations says a quarter of the population is starving.