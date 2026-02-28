The joint attack by Israel and the U.S. is to remove an “existential threat” posed by Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday.

"This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity," Netanyahu said in a video message posted on X.

He thanked U.S. President Donald Trump "for his historic leadership."

"Our joint action will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands," Netanyahu said.

"The time has come for all segments of the people in Iran... to rid themselves of the yoke of tyranny and bring about a free and peace-seeking Iran."

He called on Israelis to follow the instructions of the civil defense authorities. "The coming days of Operation Roaring Lion will demand patience and fortitude from all of us."